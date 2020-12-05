Cristiano Ronaldo and team Juventus are all set to take on Torino in the Serie A 2020-21 match which is supposed to be held at the Allianz Training Centre. The match will a perfect binge for the weekend and will be held later tonight at 10.30 pm IST. The team was seen sweating it out ahead of the match and obviously, CR7 was also there in the practice session. The official account of Juventus shared the pictures of the practice session on their social media accounts and later even CR7 posted a few on his Instagram stories. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring 750 Career Goals, Says He Is Aiming For 800 Goals.

Talking about the team Juventus, they had last played their Serie A 2020-21 match against Benevento which ended with a 1-1 draw. Cristiano Ronaldo had been rested in that particular game. He was rested for the Champions League 2020-21 duties. Whereas Torino enters the game with a 2-2 draw against Sampdoria. Now, let's have a look at the pictures shared by CR7 and team Juventus below:

The head-to-head record for the teams certainly does not look very good for Torino as the team won only one game out of 18. Out of the last five matches that they came across each other the Juventus won four games and one of them ended with draw As of now team Juventus is placed on number four of the Serie A 2020-21 points table whereas is placed on number 18.

