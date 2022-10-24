Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains uncertain and there are indications that the club might part ways with the 37-year-old in the winter window. The Portuguese star was linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer but stayed put and has been unable to cement his place in the starting XI. Chelsea 1–1 Manchester United, Premier League 2022–23: Casemiro Helps Red Devils Secure Point at Stamford Bridge.

According to a report from The Mirror, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given a green light to the club to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave in January if an offer arrives for the player. The 35-year-old has struggled to get regular game time under the Dutchman.

Cristiano Ronaldo was completely left out of the Manchester United squad for the fixture against Chelsea after the 37-year-old left the pitch early during the team's win over Tottenham Hotspur. Erik ten Hag did not entertain this behaviour from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and decided to exclude him.

However, the Portugal international is expected to return to the squad for their upcoming Europa League encounter against Sheriff. Cristiano Ronaldo has started all four of the team's European matches with his only goal this season coming in the reverse fixture.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been unable to convince Erik ten Hag about his place in the starting XI with the Dutchman largely placing him on the bench. The 37-year-old'd future could be discussed in January when the transfer window opens and he could part ways of there are offers for him.

