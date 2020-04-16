Cristiano Ronaldo Visits His Old Football Academy CD Nacional in Madeira, Says ‘It’s Good to Be Back Home’ (See Pics)

Cristiano Ronaldo Visits His Old Football Academy CD Nacional (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently in quarantine amid the coronavirus crisis in his native Madeira. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was in Madeira to visit his ailing mother and has been in his home town ever since. Now, the former Real Madrid player visited his old football academy CD Nacional where he spent a couple of years with the club. Cristiano posed for pictures alongside the trophies and the accolades and even shared a few snaps on his social media account. He went on to caption the snaps as, “It’ good to be back home.” Georgina Rodriguez Comments on Antonela Roccuzzo’s Picture With Hearts, Dinner Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Happening Soon?

Ronaldo played for amateur team Andorinha from 1992 to 1995, where his father was the kit man, and later spent two years with Nacional. Even his old club was excited to have CR7 and even they shared a few snaps of his visit on social media. One of the snaps by the club had a caption which read, “You are always welcome.” The Juventus star also signed the book of honour. Check out the pictures below:

Nacional Madeira President Rui Alves was the one who gave him the permission to access the facilities of the club for training purposes. The President said that watching CR7 on the pitch makes him feel young again. CR7 joined the club when he was 10 years old and after spending a couple of years, he moved to Lisbon. “Two years later, in 1997, I was the President who signed his move to Sporting in Lisbon. He was already very good as a kid, but it was impossible to imagine that he could have become the best player in the history of football,” said Alves.