Crystal Palace featured in a continental competition after a long time and they started their campaign with a win and a loss in the Europa League. The London based club have been in the news this season with three wins over English champions Liverpool but they will need to do lot more as they hope to drag themselves from the current 16th spot in the Europa League points table. Dutch side AZ Alkmaar have a win and a loss too and they are doing well in the Dutch Eredivisie so ar with the current third spot and are firmly in the title race. The visitors will be geared up for this high octane clash. UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Points Table Updated.

Chadi Riad, Cheick Doucoure, Caleb Kporha, and Eddie Nketiah continue to miss out for Crystal Palace due to injuries. Adam Wharton will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Jean Philippe Mateta has been a consistent goal scorer for the English team and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet here. Yeremy Pino and Ismaïla Sarr, the two attacking midfielders for the team, like to drive forward with the ball and are lethal in front of the goal. Maxence Lacroix is the key player in defence for the hosts.

Troy Parrott, Isak Jensen, and Weslley Patati will be the front three for AZ Alkmaar in this game. In terms of injuries, Seiya Maikuma and and Jordy Clasie miss out for the visitors. Peer Koopmeiners and Kees Smit will feature in a midfield unit along with Sven Mijnans, who will be in a more central role with his primary task being breaking up opposition passing lines.

Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar Match Details

Match Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar Date November 07, Saturday Time 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Selhurst Park, London, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming) When is Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar UEFA Europa Conference League 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Crystal Palace will aim for three points against AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa Conference2025-26 on November 07. Saturday. The Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar match will be played at the Selhurst Park, London, England and starts at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Where to Get Live Telecast of Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar UEFA Europa Conference League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 in India. .Fans in India will have a live telecast viewing option for the UECL 2025-26 football matches on Sony Sports Ten TV channels. But with UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League also on Sony Sports Network, it is likely to telecast only selected matches. For the UEFA Europa Conference League 2025-26 live streaming online viewing option, read below. For the Real Betis vs Lyon online viewing options, read below. Former Manchester United Defender Gary Neville, Ex-Chelsea Winger Eden Hazard Inducted Into Premier League Hall of Fame 2025. How to Watch Live Streaming of Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar UEFA Europa Conference League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Liv, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Europa Conference League 2025-26 live streaming online in India. Viewers in India can tune in to the Sony Liv app and website to watch Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar live streaming online, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Crystal Palace at home play with a lot of intensity and vigour and they should be able to secure crucial three points in this battle.

