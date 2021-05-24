Eden Hazard has been plagued with injuries since his move to Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 and has failed to live up to the expectations due to it. However, it is understood that the Belgium star is now looking for a way out of Madrid in an attempt to revive his career after difficult few seasons in the capital of Spain. Sergio Ramos Excluded From Spain's 24-Member Euro 2020 Squad, No Real Madrid Player Makes The Team.

According to a report from Madrid-based El Chiringuito, Eden Hazard is considering leaving Real Madrid in the summer as he looks to get his career back on track. It is understood that the Belgium winger wants to return back to Chelsea, a club where he established himself as one of the best players in the world. Real Madrid Fans Unhappy With Eden Hazard After Belgian Stars Reaction Following UCL 2020-21 Semi-Final Defeat.

According to the publication, another reason for Eden Hazard’s decision could be the potential arrival of PSG star Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital for a couple of years but it looks more of a possibility this time around with the Parisian’s failure to retain the Ligue 1 title.

🚨 EXCLUSIVA de @EduAguirre7 🚨 💣 "HAZARD QUIERE IRSE del REAL MADRID" ⚠️"Piensa que la LLEGADA de MBAPPÉ le deja fuera" ‼️ "QUIERE volver al CHELSEA"#ChiringuitoHazard pic.twitter.com/PqhHnFVNBJ — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 24, 2021

Eden Hazard has played just 21 games in all competitions for Real Madrid this season, scoring four and assisting once in that time period. The Belgian has suffered from a number of injuries as muscular issues and positive coronavirus diagnosis has kept him on the sidelines for the most part, which has been a feature of his two years in Madrid.

The Belgian’s future isn’t the only uncertainty in the Real Madrid camp as there are doubts over the continuity of manager Zinedine Zidane as well. The Frenchman is tipped to step away from his position despite having a year left on his contract.

