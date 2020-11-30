Manchester United might suffer from a big blow in their upcoming matches of EPL 2020-21 as Edison Cavani could face a three-match ban over his allegedly racist post on social media where the Uruguian player referred to a netizen as black. No sooner Cavani realised his folly, the Manchester United star deleted the post. But the damage had been done and the screenshots of the same are doing rounds on social media. The Football Association is looking to investigate the matter and if found guilty, the Manchester United star could face a ban of up to three matches. Cavani had netted a couple of goals last night against Southampton in an EPL 2020-21 fixture. Manchester United Transfer News Update: Red Devils Interested in Pau Torres, Could Include Eric Bailly in Deal for Villarreal Defender.

The Manchester United star scripted a terrific win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side as they were 0-2 down at half-time. Bruno Fernandes netted a goal at the 60th minute and then at the 74th minute of the match, Cavani scored an equaliser. At the dying minutes of the match, he scored yet another goal and lead the team to a 3-2 win. The social media went berserk with the stunning win and erupted with tweets for Cavani. Now this one user shared a story on Instagram and tagged the football star.

Cavani also responded to the same but said, "Gracias negrito," which translates to thank you black. Check out the post below:

Cavani's now-deleted post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This is not the first time that the player has uttered the racially abusive word. Even Luis Suarez had uttered the same word to Patrice Evra. However, the former Barcelona player said that he wasn't aware of the same.

