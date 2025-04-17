Tottenham Hotspur knows they have a tough job ahead of themselves as they prepare to take on Eintracht Frankfurt in an away tie this evening in the quarter-finals of the Europa League. The Londoners will need to treat this as a season defining game with the team have a poor run domestically. They are 15th in the points table and winning the Europa League is a top priority for them. Opponents Frankfurt on the other hand are third in the German Bundesliga and if their performance in the first leg is to go by, they will feel confident ahead of this big game. Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Europa League 2024–25: Pedro Porro's Lone Goal Helps Spurs Ensure Draw Against Die Adler.

Elye Wahi and Can Uzun will be part of the matchday squad for Frankfurt as they gear up for the Tottenham challenge. Mario Gotze will be the key player in the attacking third and he will support Jean-Matteo Bahoya and Hugo Ekitike here. Hugo Larrson in midfield will look to create openings from the central areas for the hosts.

Son Heung-min has a foot injury and is unlikely to play for Spurs in what is a massive blow for them. Dominic Solanke will be the lone striker up top with Brennan Johnson on the wings. Rodrigo Bentancur brings the calming influence in midfield allowing James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall to play with more freedom.

When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Quarterfinal Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns against Tottenham Hotspur for the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Quarterfinal Leg 2 match on Friday, April 18. The Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at Deutsche Bank Park, and it starts at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur match viewing options below. Lyon 2-2 Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024–25: Rayan Cherki's Stoppage Time Goal Denies Red Devils Win As Ruben Amorim's Side Settle For Draw.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Quarterfinal Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season. In India, fans will be able to get a live telecast viewing option of the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal match on Sony Ten Sports 1 SD/HD channels. For Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Quarterfinal Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur football match on the Sony LIV app and website. The live streaming of the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur UEL 2024-25 match will be available on the Jio TV app. Spurs lack confidence at the moment, and they might well be knocked out of this tie.

