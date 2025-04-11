In their first-leg, UEFA Europa League 2024-25 clash, English side Tottenham Hotspur were saved from embarrassment at home against Eintracht Frankfurt. Hugo Ekitike handed the visitors the lead as early as the sixth minute of the tie. However, the Spurs took control, and Pedro Porro scored the leveler for the hosts, bringing some sanity back. Despite the goals, the main highlight of the encounter was Eintracht Frankfurt's goalkeeper Kaua Santos, who kept denying Tottenham a decisive lead with a masterclass ahead of the goalline, ensuring the Spurs vs Die Adler UEL match ended 1-1. Lyon 2-2 Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024–25: Rayan Cherki's Stoppage Time Goal Denies Red Devils Win As Ruben Amorim's Side Settle For Draw.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Full-time in the first leg. pic.twitter.com/E98Ci5TOZZ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 10, 2025

