Manchester United's only bright light this season has been the UEFA Europa League 2024-25. However, Man United in their first-leg quarterfinal match against Lyon, made a mess of the lead and ended up drawing the contest. Thiago Almada gave Lyon the lead in the 25th minute after a fumble from Andre Onana. On the brink of half-time, Leny Yoro pulled things back for the visitors as Manchester equalised. After many tussles in the second half, Joshua Zirkzee found the back of the net for United and handed the club the lead for the first time in the contest, but five minutes into stoppage time, Rayan Cherki capitalised on a poor save from Onana and hit the leveler for Lyon. UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur Reach Quarterfinals; Athletic Bilbao, Lazio, Frankfurt Also Advance.

Lyon 2-2 Manchester United

⏹️ We take a draw to Old Trafford.#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 10, 2025

