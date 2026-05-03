Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Real Madrid travel to Catalonia tonight to face Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium in a high-stakes La Liga 2025-26 fixture. For Alvaro Arbeloa’s side, the encounter is a must-win to prevent Barcelona from mathematically securing the La Liga title this weekend. Despite a severe injury crisis thinning the squad, Los Blancos remain favourites against a 12th-placed Espanyol side looking to capitalise on their formidable home support. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Match?.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on May 4.

Venue: RCDE Stadium in Barcelona,

Time: 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Espanyol vs Real Madrid Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the La Liga League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Espanyol vs Real Madrid live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Espanyol vs Real Madrid live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. La Liga 2025-26: Barcelona Move Within Reach of League Title; Villarreal Secure Champions League Qualification.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid Team News

Real Madrid are without several key players for this trip. Kylian Mbappe has been officially ruled out following a hamstring injury sustained against Real Betis. He joins a lengthy absentee list that includes Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and Rodrygo. In their absence, Vinicius Junior is expected to lead the attack alongside young talent from the academy.

Espanyol manager Manolo Gonzalez has a relatively healthy squad at his disposal. The hosts are expected to deploy a compact defensive block, relying on the clinical finishing of Javi Puado on the counter-attack to frustrate the Madrid giants.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 10:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).