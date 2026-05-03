Real Madrid enter tonight’s La Liga 2025-26 match trailing league leaders Barcelona by 14 points. With only five games remaining in the campaign, anything less than a victory would mathematically confirm Barcelona as champions before next week’s El Clasico. Meanwhile, Espanyol sit comfortably in mid-table, currently occupying 12th place with 39 points. They have proven to be a difficult side to break down at the RCDE Stadium this season. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?.

However, Los Blancos fans have their eyes on the availability of star player Kylian Mbappe, who has been the team's knight in shining armour this season.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Match?

Unfortunately, Kylian Mbappe has been officially ruled out of Real Madrid’s La Liga fixture against Espanyol as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. The French forward was omitted from Arbeloa’s travelling squad, leaving Los Blancos without their leading goalscorer for a must-win game in the title race.

The 27-year-old sustained an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg during Real Madrid’s -1 draw with Real Betis on 24 April. Following medical assessments earlier this week, the club confirmed that Mbappé would be monitored on a daily basis, but no specific timeline for his return has been established.

Mbappe’s absence is a significant blow for Arbeloa, who is already managing a depleted squad. Along with the Frenchman, Real Madrid will be without Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and Rodrygo for the trip to Catalonia.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).