The 2020 European Championships is entering the final phase of the Group stages and teams will be aiming to secure a place in the round of 16 either as the top two seeded teams from each group or at least being one of the four third-best placed teams. Meanwhile, we bring you the Euro 2020 Day 11 schedule with match timings in IST and venue. Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

On Sunday, Italy advanced to the knockout stages of Euro 2020 as the undefeated winners of Group A following a 1-0 win over Wales, who themselves moved on to the round of 16 by securing second place in the group. Meanwhile, Switzerland defeated Turkey in their encounter to finish third in the group and their advancement into the next round will depend on the results of the remaining teams in the competition. UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated.

Euro 2020 Day 11 Schedule With Match Time in IST

Sr No Date Match Time (IST) Venue 1 June 21, 2021 Ukraine vs Austria 09:30 pm Bucharest 2 June 21, 2021 North Macedonia vs Netherlands 09:30 pm Amsterdam 3 June 22, 2021 Russia vs Denmark 12:30 am Copenhagen 4 June 22, 2021 Finland vs Belgium 12:30 am Saint Petersburg

Euro 2020 Upcoming Matches

On Tuesday, teams in Group D will look to book their place in the Euro 2020 round of 16 as England take on leaders Czech Republic as both sides look to finish on top while Scotland and Croatia aim for a win to keep qualification dreams alive.

Euro 2020 Updated Points Table

Belgium lead Group B with Russia, Finland and Denmark all looking to secure a win on the final day to qualify for the next round. Meanwhile, Netherlands will go through as Group C winners as one of Ukraine, Austria look to join them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2021 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).