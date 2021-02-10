Everton will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the latest round of fixtures in FA Cup 2020-21. The 5th round tie will be played at Goodison Park on February 10, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams will see this competition as a possible shot at a trophy and will look to take a huge step towards it. Meanwhile, fans searching for Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Angel Di Maria Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur Interested in Signing PSG Winger.

This will be the first meeting between the teams in the competition since the 1994-95 semi-final clash, in which the Toffees won 4-1 on route to winning the trophy. Tottenham ended their three-game losing run with a victory over West Brom and will hope that the return of Harry Kane will help them in continuing that. Meanwhile, Everton produced a brilliant comeback against Manchester United over the weekend but Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping his side could turn around their home form, where they are winless in two games.

When is Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup 2020–21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup 2020-21 clash will be played at Goodison Park on Thursday (February 11). The clash is scheduled to start at 01:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup 2020–21 Football Match?

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be live telecast on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of Sony Network and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of FA Cup encounter.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of, Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. Sony Liv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur for its online fans in India. Fans can also tune into Jio TV to watch the gamer live.

