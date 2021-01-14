FC Goa takes on Jamshedpur FC in the upcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa on Thursday (January 14). Both teams boast off a potent line-up but are accused of not delivering consistently. The Gaurs are fourth in the team standings with 15 points in 10 games and a win will see them piping Hyderabad FC at the third position. At the same time, the Red Miners are sixth in the table with 13 points in 10 outings. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of FCG vs JFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

The two sides last locked horns earlier this season where FC Goa scored two late goals to run away to a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC. Igor Angulo scored a brace for the Gaurs while Stephen Eze netted Jamshedpur’s solitary goal. Speaking of the overall head-to-head record, FC Goa have won four of their seven meetings against the Red Miners. Two games went in Jamshedpur’s favour while the remaining fixture resulted in a draw. As their upcoming meetings takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. FCG vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

When is FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2020-21 will take place on January 14 (Thursday). The match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live telecast of FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the FCG vs KBFC online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV. Mumbai City will struggle to keep pace with Goa’s fine passing game and could end with a second defeat in as many games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2021 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).