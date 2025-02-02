FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC are set to lock horns in what promises to be an exciting contest in the Indian Super League 2024-25. Placed second and third respectively on the ISL 2024-25 points table this contest is a crucial one for both teams as they are playing catch-up with Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who have a 10-point lead at the top of the table. Jamshedpur FC will look to register a league double over FC Goa and surpass them to the second spot on the ISL 2024-25 points table. The last time these two teams met in the ISL 2024-25, Jamshedpur FC had come out victorious 2-1. Manolo Marquez and his men will be well-aware that any further slip-up can push them behind further in this difficult title race. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Extend Lead To Ten Points After Thumping Win Over Mohammedan SC.

In terms of head-to-head record, FC Goa have an advantage as they have won eight matches as compared to Jamshedpur FC's five, in a total of 15 matches played between the two teams. It has to be noted that both teams will ideally want to battle it out to finish second on the points table which will result in them securing spots in the semi-finals.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Jamshedpur FC are set to take on FC Goa in the ISL (Indian Super League) 2024-25 on Sunday, February 2. The Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match is set to be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Luka Majcen Scores Late As Punjab FC Defeat Bengaluru FC 3–2 in ISL 2024–25.

Where to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25. Fans can watch the Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 Khel, Sports18 3 and Star Sports 3 TV channels. For Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform for Viacom18, will prove ISL 2024-25 live streaming. For Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch it for free. It is set to be an evenly-matched contest which most likely will end in a draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2025 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).