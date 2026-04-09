Nottingham Forest travel to Portugal tonight to face FC Porto at the Estádio do Dragão for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final. The Porto vs Nottm Forest fixture marks a historic moment for the English side as they compete in their first major European quarter-final in three decades. Kick-off is set for 00:30 IST on Friday, with both teams looking to secure a vital advantage ahead of the return leg at the City Ground. UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Julian Alvarez’s Free Kick Helps Atletico Madrid Edge Past Barcelona in First Leg Quarterfinal.

Where To Watch FC Porto vs Nottingham Forest?

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1. Subscribers can also access a live stream through the HBO Max app and website.

For viewers in India, the match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 2 and Ten 5). Live streaming is available via the SonyLIV app. While the service requires a subscription, "free" access to the live feed is often available to users with specific mobile plans via the JioTV or Airtel Xstream platforms.

Match Fact

Category Details Match FC Porto vs Nottingham Forest Competition UEFA Europa League (Quarter-Final, 1st Leg) Date Thursday, 9 April 2026 Kick-off Time 20:00 BST / 00:30 IST (Friday, 10 April) Venue Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal TV Channel (India) Sony Sports Network Live Stream (India) SonyLIV

FC Porto vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Both squads are grappling with significant personnel issues. Nottingham Forest will be without influential midfielder Elliot Anderson, who is serving a one-match suspension. The visitors are also missing Omari Hutchinson, Willy Boly, and Ola Aina through injury, though the recent form of Taiwo Awoniyi and Morgan Gibbs-White provides a potent attacking threat.

Porto manager Vítor Pereira, facing his former club for the first time, must navigate a minor crisis in his forward line. Key strikers Samu Aghehowa and Luuk de Jong are both ruled out with injuries. Consequently, Nigerian forward Terem Moffi is expected to lead the line as Porto aim to break through Forest’s disciplined defensive structure

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 10:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).