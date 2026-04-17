Washington DC, April 17: US President Donald Trump has lashed out at NATO allies, labelling them a "paper tiger" following Tehran's announcement to restore access to the Strait of Hormuz for commercial maritime traffic. The US President asserted that he was contacted by NATO member states offering assistance immediately after Iran declared the reopening of the strategic waterway. Trump noted that he advised the alliance to keep its distance unless their intention was to transport energy supplies.

"Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL. They were useless when needed, a paper tiger!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. In contrast to his criticism of Western allies, the US President lauded regional powers for their role in the developing situation. In a separate social media post, he expressed his gratitude, stating, "Thank you to Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar for your great bravery and help." ‘Completely Open’: Iran Restores Strait of Hormuz Access for Commercial Vessels During Lebanon Ceasefire.

These comments follow an official declaration from Tehran that commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will remain "completely open" throughout the current ceasefire. This move is intended to stabilise global trade and energy markets after an extended period of volatility. Confirming the shift in maritime status, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on X, "In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Trump also verified the reopening via social media, noting that the waterway is "fully open" and "ready for full passage." However, he clarified that the American naval blockade imposed on the region will remain in "full force" and "effect." According to the US President, these restrictions will only be lifted once the diplomatic agreement with Tehran is "100 per cent complete." He added, "The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete." Oil Prices Crash: Brent Crude Slips Below USD 89, WTI Near USD 81 After Iran Reopens Strait of Hormuz.

The strategic waterway had been obstructed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) following joint US and Israeli airstrikes on Tehran on February 28. As a conduit for 20 per cent of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas, the disruption to the Strait of Hormuz has had significant global economic repercussions, impacting supply chains and energy prices worldwide.