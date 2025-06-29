FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: UEFA Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain takes on Inter Miami in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup this evening. PSG finished top of Group B despite the shock loss suffered at the hands of Botafogo. They had excellent results against Atletico Madrid and Seattle Sounders and that seem to have done the job for them. Opponents Inter Miami on the other hand did well to come second in Group A ahead of decent sides like FC Porto and Al Ahly. They have some of the biggest names in world football in their ranks and even though these players are nearing the end of their prime, they still pack a punch. Benfica 1-4 Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Score Goals Each As Blues Book Date With Palmeiras in Quarterfinals.

Ousmane Dembele has returned to first team training for PSG but he is unlikely to take part in this game. Goncalo Ramos will lead the attacking line with Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia creating chances from out wide. Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz will be deployed either side of Vitinha in central midfield and the trio makes one of the best midfield units in world football right now.

Gonzalo Lujan, Yannick Bright, and Drake Callender are ruled out for Inter Miami due to fitness issues. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have been brilliant so far and they will be key here. Messi in particular comes up against his former side PSG, where he had a very poor run. Sergio Busquets and Federico Redondo in central midfield will battle it out to maintain the tempo of the game.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami Date Sunday, June 29 Time 09:30 PM (IST) Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Paris Saint-Germain are set to face Inter Miami in the ongoing Round of 16 match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Sunday, June 29. The Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami Club World Cup 2025 match is set to be hosted at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta. The PSG vs Miami contest between both clubs is scheduled to begin at 9:30 PM IST Indian Standard Time (IST). Happy Birthday Jude Bellingham! Fans Wish Real Madrid and England Football Star As He Turns 22.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami live telecast on any TV channel. For Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami live streaming on the DAZN app and website. PSG will dominate this game and they should secure a win here though there will be odd moments of magic from Miami.

