Born on June 29, 2003, the star Real Madrid attacking midfielder Jude Bellingham turns 22 years old today in 2025. The current England national football team no. 10 started his senior career with English club Birmingham City, before changing bases to Borussia Dortmund. Jude Bellingham first rose to fame while he was representing the German giants, securing a big-money deal with the Spanish stalwarts Real Madrid CF in 2023. Jude Bellingham has played 97 matches so far for the Los Blancos, scoring 38 goals and providing 28 assists, while winning major competitions like La Liga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, all within the mere age of 21, as the CAM turns 22 today. Paul Pogba Signs Two-Year Deal With Monaco Following Doping Ban, FIFA World Cup Winner Gets Emotional After Signing Contract (Watch Video).

'Prince of Madrid'

Happy Birthday to the prince of Madrid 👑 Jude Bellingham — passion, class, clutch, and pure Madridismo 🔥 Already a leader. Already a legend in the making. The Bernabéu sings your name for a reason 🎶#HalaMadrid #Bellingham #HappyBirthdayJude #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/GhwKrUMzBi — klaus (@bantersaurusCF) June 29, 2025

'Bellingham Day'

jude victor william bellingham day ‼︎ 🗯💟pic.twitter.com/FoRenhMXnJ — ٍ (@rationine) June 29, 2025

'Happy Birthday'

'Turns 22'!

Jude Bellingham turns 22 🎂 pic.twitter.com/BUZFksBBCg — Hybrid (@HYBRIDSOUND) June 29, 2025

'Prince of The Bernabeau'

Happy 22nd birthday Jude Bellingham The prince of the Bernabeau 👑 pic.twitter.com/fOsOPDXLIT — Madridista (@HimanshuKh07) June 29, 2025

'Baby GOAT'

Happiest birthday to the best player in the world. The baby GOAT. Sir Jude Victor William Bellingham. 🙌🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZrtmOLTqhQ — Soham Ghosh (@Rickcy7) June 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)