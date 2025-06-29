In the second match of the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Benfica locked horns against Chelsea, where the English giants prevailed over their Portuguese counterparts to book a place in the quarterfinals. After a goalless first half, Reece James broke the deadlock with a goal for Chelsea in the 64th minute. However, Angel Di Maria managed to level the score in stoppage time with a penalty, after which a red card to Gianluca Prestianni saw Benfica get reduced to 10 men. The current UEFA Europa Conference Champions took advantage of the numbers and managed to strike back in extra time, hitting as many as three goals in nine minutes, thanks to hits from Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Chelsea, with this 4-1 win, have reached the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup 2025, where they will play Palmeiras next. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Prize Money: How Much Has Each Club Earned Till the Round of 16?.

Chelsea Book Place in Quarterfinals

And breathe. Up the Chels!!! 💙 pic.twitter.com/7E60FQv7mC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 29, 2025

