Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema will be competing with each other for the top prize as FIFA The Best awards ceremony takes place on February 28. The much-awaited annual awards are back and this time, it will be hosted in a physical ceremony, in contrast to the virtual event that took place last year in Zurich due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players and performers will aim to grab the headlines at the ceremony, which will have nine categories. The FIFA FIFPRO World 11 men’s and women’s teams will also be revealed. Robert Lewandowski had won the Best Men’s Player in 2021, with Alexia Putellas winning the Best Women’s Player honour. Putellas has been shortlisted for the top prize this time as well. FIFA The Best 2022 Award Results Leaked? Winner of Top Prize Revealed After Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema Finish Top 3: Reports.

Messi remains the frontrunner to win the ‘The Best Men’s Player' award after having a sensational FIFA World Cup 2022 with Argentina. He scored seven goals and registered three assists en route to leading Argentina to their third title and fulfilling a lifelong dream of capturing a World Cup trophy. But Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema cannot be ruled out so easily. Mbappe had a phenomenal World Cup, scoring eight goals, including a hattrick in the final that almost won it for France. While Benzema did not play in the World Cup due to an injury, he had a good season with Real Madrid, leading them to the Champions League trophy. The French striker won the Ballon d’Or award as well.Lionel Messi Scores 700th Goal of His Club Career; Joins Cristiano Ronaldo in Elite List.

When is FIFA The Best Ceremony? Know event time, date and venue

The FIFA The Best ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday) at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to watch the live telecast of the FIFA The Best ceremony in India?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of this ceremony will not be available in India in the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans cannot watch the live telecast of the FIFA 'The Best' Football Awards 2022 on any TV channel in India.

How to watch live streaming of the FIFA The Best ceremony in India?

However, fans in India can watch live streaming of the event online. FIFA's official website will provide live streaming of the award ceremony and fans can watch it for free. Besides this, fans can also stay tuned to FIFA's official YouTube channel to watch the award ceremony live.

