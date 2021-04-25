Juventus will take on Fiorentina in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures as they look for a late title charge. The clash will be played at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy on April 25, 2021 (Sunday). Both sides have very different objectives heading into the fixture. Meanwhile, fans searching for Fiorentina vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Juventus 3-1 Parma, Serie A 2020-21: Cristiano Ronaldo Returns As Bianconeri Register Comeback Win.

Juventus find themselves fourth in the points table and are fighting for Champions League places instead of the title, a very foreign concept for them in recent years. But Andres Pirlo’s team have been very insistent and now are in danger of missing out on Europe’s elite if they don’t find their form. Meanwhile, Fiorentina are involved in a relegation battle and could steer clear of the drop zone with a win against the record champions.

When is Fiorentina vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Fiorentina vs Juventus match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at Stadio Artemio Franchi on April 25, 2021 (Sunday). The encounter it is scheduled to begin at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Fiorentina vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the Fiorentina vs Juventus match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Fiorentina vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to watch the game live on television can follow the game online. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the Fiorentina vs Juventus match. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches.

