Protestors conveying their message during matches is quite a common phenomenon. But here was this one man who had a different way of putting across his message. The Greenpeace activist landed on the pitch right before the Euro 2020 game between France and Germany. The man landed heavily on the pitch and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. In fact, he also went on to injure several people with this act and they were rushed to the hospital. The parachute had the words, "Kick out oil, Greenpeace." Mats Hummels’ Own Goal Helps France to Begin Euro Cup 2020 With a Win Against Germany (Watch Video).

The act was caught on by the on-field cameras and the video was posted by fans on social media. This manner of protest has however not gone down well with UEFA as in a statement they explained that the act was "reckless and dangerous." The debris also fell on the pitch as the protestor got entangled in the wires. Now let's have a look at the video shared by a netizen online.

Video:

Can't believe I just caught this on video. Parachuted into the stadium, got caught in the spider cam and nearly crashed into the crowd. Hope he's ok! #GERFRA #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/PJ49WYdFM9 — Max Merrill (@MaxMerrill_) June 15, 2021

UEFA in their statement said that the inconsiderate act could have had serious consequences on the lives of the attendees. "The staging of the match was fortunately not impacted by such a reckless and dangerous action, but several people were injured nonetheless," read a part of the statement. The match between France and Germany ended with Paul Pogba's side winning 1-0.

