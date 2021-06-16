Mats Hummels scored own goal and helped France to win 1-0 against Germany in Euro 2020.

Check out the video of the goal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by advanture (@advanture432)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)