It is time for the October international window in football, and the France national football team are back in action. France will be locking horns with the Azerbaijan national football team and the Iceland national football team in October 2025. The France vs Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers match is scheduled to be played at the iconic Parc des Princes in Paris. Last time France played at the venue, they won against Iceland, 2-1, with Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola netting one each for the hosts. What is Kylian Mbappe's New Nickname? Know French Superstar's Recent Title Given to Him By His Real Madrid Teammates With Reason.

The France vs Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers match is scheduled to kick off at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, October 11. Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group D fixture, France are at the top of the points table in this stage, while Azerbaijan are last. Fans looking forward to knowing if the star Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe will be playing in the France vs Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group D game will get their answer below.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play During France vs Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match?

Kylian Mbappe is fully match-fit, actively training, and has been named in the 23-member squad France announced for their upcoming two fixtures in October. So, Kylian Mbappe is expected to play in the France vs Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group D match. Kylian Mbappe Speaks on Matching Thierry Henry’s Goalscoring Record As France Beat Ukraine 2–0 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Says ‘I Don’t Want To Stop’.

France's 23-Member Squad

France head coach Didier Deschamps must be looking to make it three consecutive wins in a row. So, Les Bleus might opt for Kylian Mbappe in the starting XI, taking not many risks in experimenting. The French side might opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Kylian Mbappe as the lone striker.

