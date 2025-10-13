The France national football team had earned a convincing 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan in their last match. Star Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe drew the first blood in the fixture, netting a goal in 45+2 minutes. Adrien Rabiot in the 69th minute, and Florian Thauvin in the 84th minute scored the other two. Now, it is time for the Iceland vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers match. This will be the final game for France in the October international window. France 3-0 Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup European 2026 Qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe, Adrien Rabiot, Florian Thauvin Find Net Each To Put Les Bleus On Cusp of Qualification.

The Iceland vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers match is scheduled to be played at Laugardalsvollur in Reykjavik, Iceland. The match is organized to kick off at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), on Monday, October 13. France are enjoying an all-win run in Group D ahead of this fixture. Meanwhile, fans looking to know if the sensational Kylian Mbappe will be playing in the Iceland vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers match will get their answer below.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play During Iceland vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match?

Kylian Mbappe was forced to be substituted out of the field in the 83rd minute, during the France vs Azerbaijan match. It has been known that the player has suffered a blow to his right ankle during the match, and has been officially ruled out of the away fixture against Iceland. So, Kylian Mbappe will not play in the Iceland vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers match. Kylian Mbappe Becomes First Real Madrid Footballer To Score in Seven Different Competitions in Single Season, Achieves Landmark Record During FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Against Borussia Dortmund.

Kylian Mbappe Ruled Out

Victime d’un coup à la cheville droite, Kylian Mbappé est forfait pour le match de lundi face à l’Islande 🇮🇸🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/SrEAsBDU9U — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) October 11, 2025

In the absence of the 26-year-old Kylian Mbappe, France might be fielding Hugo Ekitike and Jean-Philippe Mateta as the two strikers against the Iceland national football team. France head coach Didier Deschamps might not be too worried, given the strength of their side.

