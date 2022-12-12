Morocco shocked the world of football when they defeated Portugal in the Quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They have created a record by becoming the first African nation to play a semi-final at the main event and it is going to be special as they come up against the defending champions France. Morocco is all about team effort and strong confidence in their abilities and will be unfazed as they look to beat another world-class side. France was not at their best against England yet managed to win the contest in their last game. They have a plethora of talent in their rank and all have big-game experience under their belt. Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal: Key Players to Watch Out for from Both the Squads

Ahead of the massive game, let us take a five players who can decide the outcome of this game.

Kylian Mbappe (Photo credit: Twitter@FIFA World Cup)

Kylian Mbappe – The French winger is in line for the Golden Ball for his fine performances so far. It is not only the goals that he brings to the table but he absolutely terrorizes defence at times with his blistering pace and creative ability.

Olivier Giroud (Photo credit: Twitter @kwamebenaiah)

Olivier Giroud – The former Arsenal and Chelsea man would not have featured as much as he has done if Karim Benzema did not get injured in the build-up to the World Cup. But the striker has grabbed the opportunity with both hands as he is heavily involved in the attacking play and scored important goals in the knock-out rounds.

Raphael Varane (Photo credit: Twitter @ManUtd)

Raphael Varane – He was in danger of missing the World Cup due to an injury but has returned to full fitness in time to play a key role in the French campaign. A stalwart in the backline for every team he has played for, Varane can single-handedly keep Morocco’s attackers at bay.

Yassine Bounou (Photo credit: Twitter @Route1futbol)

Yassine Bounou - What a World Cup it has been for the Sevilla keeper as he has produced some incredible saves at crucial times for Morocco. He will have to be at his very best as he comes up against the likes of Kylian Mbappe and co. Cristiano Ronaldo in Tears After Portugal Fail to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 Semis, CR7 Seen Crying in Tunnel After Defeat to Morocco (Watch Video)

Hakim Ziyech (Photo credit: Twitter @FabrizioRomano)

Hakim Ziyech – Morocco is not expected to dominate much of possession and this is where Hakim Ziyech will have a huge role to play. He is brilliant with transition play and can set off quick counter against France.

It will not be easy for France to find a way past Morocco but they will prevail in the end.

