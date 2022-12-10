The long and legacy filled journey of Cristiano Ronaldo comes to an end as Portugal gets knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after getting beaten by Morocco in the quarterfinals. Cristiano, who came on from the bench in the second half failed to make a n impact and after the match ended, the Portuguese superstar was seen broken and crying in the tunnel on the way to the dressing room.

Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted Crying After Defeat Against Morocco

It’s the end for Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup. The Portuguese leaves the pitch in tears on his last appearance ever in the World Cup. 🚨🇵🇹 #Ronaldo #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/fWLC6YN0Wj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 10, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo is in tears. Heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/SGKeigMyTV — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 10, 2022

