France vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: It is the repeat of the 2016 UEFA Euro 2016 final as France take on Portugal in the Nations League. Both the teams have beaten Sweden and Croatia so far to maintain a 100% start to their campaign. A clash between the World champion and European champion is an uncommon affair and the fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the game to commence. Portugal under manager Fernando Santos have grown from strength to strength and there is now an identity about their football. Several world-class players have come up in the recent past and have seamlessly taken the burden off skipper Cristiano Ronaldo. France on the other hand have stars in every department and it will be interesting to see how they turn up.

Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann are all set to start against Portugal after given a break against Ukraine. Olivier Giroud is second on the list of all-time top scorers for France and the Chelsea man should keep his place in the starting eleven. Kylian Mbappe and Corentin Tolisso are in fine form at the moment and Portugal will do well to stop their precision passing game.

Danilo Pereira is expected to come into the starting eleven for Portugal ahead of Ruben Neves while defensive stalwart William Carvalho is also set to follow suit. Bruno Fernandes comes up against his club mate Paul Pogba in midfield and this battle is may well decide the outcome of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo starts on the left and will cut inside to team up with striker Joao Felix, who is the lone man up top.

When Is France vs Portugal Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020/21 UEFA Nations Game

France vs Portugal match in UEFA Nations League 2020-21 will be played at the Stade de France on October 12 (Sunday midnight). The match is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast France vs Portugal, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can follow the live-action of France Portugal UEFA Nations League match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League 2020-21 in India. Fans can log in to Sony Ten and Sony Ten HD channels to live telecast the League A Group 3 match.

Is France vs Portugal, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also watch France vs Portugal match online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the UEFA Nations League match online for its fans in India. France and Portugal will likely play out a 2-2 draw with both these sides boasting of some of the best attackers in the game currently.

