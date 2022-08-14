Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong has reportedly told his Barcelona teammates that he is joining the Red Devils this summer. The Dutch playmaker has been chased by Manchester United all summer long as they identified him to be their top transfer target for the summer window. It seems that the move is finally getting closer with time and player is also set for a reunion with former manager Erik ten Hag. Manchester United vs Brentford Goal Video Highlights: Watch Bees Thrash Red Devils in One-Sided Premier League 2022-23 Clash

According to Metro.co.uk, the Red Devils are ready to launch one final bid for the Dutchman after their previous advances were blocked by Barcelona. Manchester United had reportedly agreed on a deal for the player but de Jong preferred to stay back in Barcelona instead. Also, his uncleared wages at Barcelona made this transfer speculation more complicated. Now, it has been learnt that the relationship between de Jong and Barcelona have become strained with the club eager on offloading him to relieve some wages off their bill.

Manchester United on the other hand, would do with a player of his calibre. The Red Devils have had a horrid start to the Premier League season as they find themselves right at the bottom of the points table after two matches. There have also been reports of Chelsea trying to hijack the move and land de Jong at Stamford Bridge. It would be interesting to see how this transfer saga unfolds as the market slows draws its date of closing down.

