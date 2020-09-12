EPL Live Streaming Online in India: The 2020/21 English Premier League season gets underway with Arsenal travelling to newly promoted side Fulham in what should be a high octane London derby. Mikel Arteta has added two silverware to the Gunner’s trophy cabinet in a shot span of time but it is the Champions League qualification which will be his ultimate test this season. Arsenal’s game play has improved considerably under the former Manchester City assistant manager and with a few decent signings done already, they can really be the surprise packages in the current campaign. Fulham are back in the league after a dismal 2018/19 season where they were relegated without a stern fight. Scott Parker will be wary of the pressure that comes up with playing in the EPL and needs a strong start to the season. Fulham versus Arsenal will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed live on Hotstar from 5:00 PM. Fulham vs Arsenal, EPL 2020: Check Out Predicted Line-Ups For FUL vs ARS at Craven Cottage.

PSG man Alphonso Areola will start between the sticks for Fulham as he begins his loan tenure with another new face, Kenny Tete at right back. Aleksandar Mitrovic as the lone striker has been around for a while now at Craven Cottage and should keep the Arsenal defence on their toes. Josh Onomah is the playmaker in the side and he will be given a license to roam freely in the attacking third. Meanwhile, let’s look at the live streaming, telecast, venue and other details of FUL vs ARS football match.

When is Fulham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Fulham vs Arsenal match in Premier League 2019-20 will take place on September 12, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Craven Cottage in Fulham and will begin at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Fulham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of Fulham vs Arsenal match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Fulham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of Fulham vs Arsenal match.

David Luiz and Gabriel Martinelli are ruled out of the clash with fitness problem along with Shkodran Mustafi and Calum Chambers. New signing Willian will be vying for a spot on the right where he has stiff competition from Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka. Berd Leno has returned to full fitness and will replace Emiliano Martinez who was brilliant in his absence. On loan Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has returned to England and will slot straight into the Arsenal midfield.

Arsenal are in a good run of form at the moment and they should have little problem dispatching Fulham in the latter’s backyard.

