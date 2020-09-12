So after a gap of almost a month, the EPL 2020-21 kicks off with a clash between in Fulham and Arsenal at the Craven Cottage. In this article, we bring to you the predicted line-up for FUL vs ARS but before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Fulham is back in the Premier League after a disastrous outing in Premier League 2018-19. The home team has got a few faces for the tournament. Kenny Tete and Alphonse Areola have joined the team for the last two days. Antonee Robinson, Mario Lemina are also in the squad. Areola, Robinson and Lemina are here for a loan.

Arsenal also has a few new faces for the EPL 2020-21. Willian joins Arsenal from Chelsea, Gabriel Magalhaes has arrived from Lille. Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares have been signed by the Gunners. Arsenal has a stunning record over Fulham as the Gunar has won on all five occasions the last time they locked horns with each other. Arsenal has lost just one of their last 13 Premier League games against Fulham. Thus it is quite obvious that the fans are putting their money on Arsenal.

Now let's have a look at the playing XI of the game for both sides.

Arsenal (3-4-3): Leno, Saliba, Holding, Tierney, Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles; Saka, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Areola, Tete, Hector, Ream, Bryan, Reed, Cairney; Knockaert, Onomah, Cavaleiro; Mitrovic

Arsenal will be going with 3-4-3 formation whereas, Fulham will be going with 4-2-3-1 formation. The match will begin at 5.00 pm IST and the fans would be looking forward to the start of EPL 2020-21.

