Getafe vs Espanyol, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Getafe vs Espanyol, La Liga 2019-20 Online Live Streaming and Live Telecast: Getafe will hop to bounce back to winning ways when they host bottom-placed Espanyol in La Liga 2019-20 on Tuesday. Getafe, who are hopeful of Champions League football next season, suffered a 1-2 defeat to Granada in their first match since the season restart. But Jose Bordalas’ side will be confident of beating Espanyol, who defeat Alaves 2-0 in their previous game. Despite the win, Espanyol finds themselves deep into a relegation battle and are placed at the bottom of the league points table. Kidnapped by Aliens! Guillermo Marino, Ex-Boca Juniors Footballer, Once Gave This Bizzare Explanation for Arriving Late at Training Sessions.

Another win will, however, lift Abelardo Fernandez’s side to 18th in the standings and add more impetus to their battle for staying in top-flight for the next season. Getafe have no relegation to fight against but will want to keep themselves in the race for Champions League football next season. Getafe are currently place fifth with 46 points after 28 matches and a win against Espanyol will lift them to fourth and also help keep the pressure on the third places Sevilla, who have 51 points from the same number of matches. La Liga 2019–20 Points Table.

When is Getafe vs Espanyol, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Getafe vs Espanyol match in La Liga 2019-20 will take place on June 16 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Madrid and is scheduled to start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Getafe vs Espanyol, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters available for La Liga 2019-20 in India. Fans, therefore, will not be able to catch the live action of Getafe vs Espanyol match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Getafe vs Espanyol, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

But fans can always catch the match on online platforms. Although no mainstream platforms will be live streaming the Getafe vs Espanyol game, viewers can follow the match on the official Facebook page of La Liga, which has been live-streaming the matches.

