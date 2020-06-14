La Liga 2019–20 Points Table: Atletico Madrid’s Poor Run Continues, Diego Simeone’s Men Play Out 1–1 Draw With Athletic Bilbao

Atletico Madrid missed out on a chance to move into top four as they were held by Athletic Bilbao in their first match back from the coronavirus suspension. This draw sees Diego Simeone’s men in sixth position level on points with fourth-placed Real Sociedad. Iker Muniain, back from injury, opened the scoring but it was quickly cut out by Diego Costa. After that, both teams were unable to trouble the scores and had to settle for a draw.

After Bundesliga, La Liga was the second of the top European leagues to restart their season as they returned after three months due to the pandemic. However, due to such lengthy lay-off and with the virus still not eradicated, some changes have been made in rules keeping in mind the safety of the players and everyone involved.

The remaining matches will be plated inside empty stadiums as no fans will be allowed to attend the game. Along with this, to reduce the physical strain on the players, instead of the regular rule of three substitutions per game, each team is now allowed to make five changes until the end of the season.

La Liga Points Table

Position Club P W D L GD Pts 1 Barcelona 28 19 4 5 36 61 2 Real Madrid 27 16 8 3 30 56 3 Sevilla 28 14 8 6 12 50 4 Real Sociedad 27 14 4 9 12 46 5 Getafe 28 13 7 8 11 46 6 Atletico Madrid 28 11 13 4 10 46 7 Valencia 28 11 10 7 -1 43 8 Villarreal 28 12 5 11 7 41 9 Granada 28 12 5 11 2 41 10 Athletic Bilbao 28 9 11 8 6 38 11 Osasuna 27 8 10 9 -4 34 12 Levante 28 10 4 14 -7 34 13 Real Betis 28 8 9 11 -8 33 14 Real Valladolid 28 7 11 10 -9 32 15 Alaves 28 8 8 12 -10 32 16 Eibar 27 7 6 14 -14 27 17 Celta Vigo 28 5 11 12 -13 26 18 Real Mallorca 28 7 4 17 -20 25 19 Leganes 28 5 8 15 -19 23 20 Espanyol 28 5 8 15 -21 23

