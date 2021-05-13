Even at the age of 43, Gianluigi Buffon gives a teenager a run for his money. He once again proved his goalkeeping skills during the match against Sassuolo. It was at the 40th minute, that Buffon made the save and Juventus could not stop praising the veteran. Juventus posted a couple of tweets on social media where they were seen praising Buffon. The Spanish goalkeeper has decided to make an exit from the Bianconeri and this could have been his last appearance for the club. So it would be safe to say that he gave a parting gift to Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring 100 Goals Against Sassuolo in Serie A 2021, Urges Teammates to Focus on Upcoming Games for UCL 2021-22 Qualification.

After the game, Buffon had said that he didn't know how crucial was the save but it definitely gave Juventus a much-needed lead. Adrien Rabiot, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala were the ones who netted goals for the team. CR7 and Dybala reached the tally of 100 goals. CR7 became the first footballer to have scored 100 goals for three different countries.

Now, let;'s have a look at the tweet by Juventus:

Gigi Buffon during an interview had revealed that he would not be extending his contract with Juventus. Post this, he had posted a long tweet and said that it was a well-thought decision. However, according to Buffon, it was not easy to come to conclusion to make a move from the Bianconeri. As of now, it is said that Barcelona is quite keen on having the veteran goalkeeper on board.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2021 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).