Last night, Juventus had a lot at stake as they met Sassuolo in the Serie A 2021 match. The team went on to win the match 3-1 with Adrien Rabiot, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala scoring a goal each. Cristiano Ronaldo became the fastest player to score 100 goals for Juventus. Even Paulo Dybala scored 100 goals for the team. After the game, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media and reacted to history scripted by him. Ronaldo also lauded Dybala for achieving the feat. He was happy to score 100 goals for the side but urged the team to focus on winning the upcoming games. Sassuolo 1-3 Juventus, Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala Score 100th Goal To Keep Bianconeri in Top-Four Race (Watch Goal Highlights).

The Bianconeri will next play against Inter Milan and Bologna in the Serie A 2021 on May 15 and 23rd respectively. This will decide their qualification for the upcoming season of UCL 2021-22. It was their heartbreaking loss against AC Milan that actually knocked them out from the contention of UCL 2021-22. However, Juventus can still qualify for the mega event and a lot depends on how their upcoming games pan out for the Bianconeri.

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo's post below:

Juventus is also placed on number five of the Serie A 2021 points table. As of now, Inter Milan, Atalanta, AC Milan and Napoli are place on number first, second, third and fourth position respectively. Out of the 36 games, Juventus won 21 matches.

