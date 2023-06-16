France are leading Group B with two wins in their opening two matches which included a brilliant win over Netherlands. Next up for them is an away tie against minnows Gibraltar where a win should consolidate their position at the top of the points table. France is managed by Didier Deschamps and currently undergoing a bit of transition with several key players bidding adieu to international football after the World Cup in Qatar. Kylian Mbappe is the captain of this team of immense potential and a brilliant style of play. Opponents Gibraltar will do well to put up a fight this evening with wide gulf in class between them and the Les Bleus. Spain 2-1 Italy, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Semifinal: La Roja Set For Summit Clash Against Croatia Riding On Late Winner From Joselu.

Graeme Torrilla, Julian Valarino, Reece Styche and Michael Yome miss out for the hosts with injuries while Liam Walker is ruled out after receiving his marching orders against Netherlands. Roy Chipolina may be 42 but still an integral member of this team and their leader. Niels Hartman could be given a start following his brilliant display against the Dutch.

Adrien Rabiot has withdrawn from the French squad and replaced by Boubacar Kamara. Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante continue to miss games for the national team due to injuries and it will be interesting to see if they feature again. Kolo Muani has been drawing attention from several top teams across Europe and he will be under scrutiny this evening. Kingsley Coman and Kylian Mbappe can run riot on the wings with their pace and trickery.

When Is Gibraltar vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Gibraltar vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match will take place on June 17, 2023 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal's Almancil and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Gibraltar vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Gibraltar vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sport Network channels for live telecast. Spectator Invades Pitch and Hugs Lionel Messi During Argentina vs Australia International Friendly Match At Beijing (Watch Video).

Is Gibraltar vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Gibraltar vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio users can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming of the football match. Gibraltar have never managed a point in any of their qualification matches in their history.

