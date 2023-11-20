Italy and Ukraine will clash in a winner takes it all battle at Ukraine’s temporary base in Germany in a massive 2024 Euro qualifier game. Both the teams are locked on 13 points with Italy currently in second due to a better goal difference. The Azzurris thumped North Macedonia 5-2 in the last match which has given them a lot of confidence. Ukraine have won their last matches as well and will be confident of putting on a solid display. They have never defeated Italy in a football game and this will be on their minds. Ukraine versus Italy will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:15 AM IST. Lionel Messi Seeks First Goal Against Brazil in FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers As Hosts Try To Avert Crisis at Maracana Stadium.

Artem Dovbyk will lead the attack for Ukraine with Heorhiy Sudakov as the no 10 behind him. Skipper Oleksandr Zinchenko is a key player for the team and he will feature in midfield to provide solidity. Mykola Matviyenko has been in good form for the national team but should expect a busy day at work in defence.

Jorginho did well to control the tempo of the game for Italy in the last match and is likely to be rewarded with another start. Federico Chiesa on the wings with his pace will try and create havoc in the Ukrainian backline. Giacomo Raspadori will play as the lone striker and Domenico Berardi completes the attacking third for the visitors.

When Is Ukraine vs Italy, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The Ukraine vs Italy, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match will be played on Tuesday, November 21 at the BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany. The Group C match will start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Everton Gets Biggest Sporting Sanction in Premier League History of 10 Points for Breaching Financial Rules.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Ukraine vs Italy, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Ukraine vs Italy, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network TV channels for live telecast.

Is Ukraine vs Italy, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the Ukraine vs Italy, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio users can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming of the football match. It should be an entertaining game of football with both sides creating plenty of chances. Expect a 2-2 scoreline at fulltime.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2023 11:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).