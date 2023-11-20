North Macedonia play host to England in the last 2024 Euro qualifier game for the two teams. The Three Lions are top of Group C with 19 points from 7 matches. Their only blemish came against Ukraine while the team completely outplayed their opponents in the remaining group fixtures. Under Gareth Southgate, the golden generation of English footballers will try and stake claim on the continental prize. They came close to winning the 2020 prize but lost out to Italy in the finals. Opponents North Macedonia head into the match on back of three defeats in their last five games and the team is in dire need of a positive end to the campaign. North Macedonia versus England will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:15 AM IST. Lionel Messi Seeks First Goal Against Brazil in FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers As Hosts Try To Avert Crisis at Maracana Stadium.

Marcus Rashford injured himself in training and has been ruled out of the game. Harry Kane will lead the attack with Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka on the wings. Declan Rice will partner with Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield while Kalvin Phillips is also all set to get a game in. Harry Maguire has been solid in the recent past and should play a key role in this match.

Stole Dimitrievski in goal should expect a busy day at work for North Macedonia with England boasting of a quality attack. Elif Elmas and Milan Ristovski will line-up as the attacking midfielders, looking to create openings for Enis Bardhi, the main striker. Agon Elezi and Jani Atanasov will sit deep to shield the backline.

When Is North Macedonia vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The North Macedonia vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match will be played on Tuesday, November 21 at the Tose Proeski Arena, Skopje, North Macedonia. The Group C match will start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Everton Gets Biggest Sporting Sanction in Premier League History of 10 Points for Breaching Financial Rules.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast North Macedonia vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Ukraine vs Italy, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network TV channels for live telecast.

Is North Macedonia vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the North Macedonia vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio users can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming of the football match. England have not lost a game in their last seven matches in the Euro qualifiers. The Three Lions will look to score a few goals here and securing an easy win looks highly likely for the visitors.

