After Croatia, Spain make their way into the UEFA Nations League 2023 Final after beating Italy narrowly by a margin of 2-1 and now aim at the title. It was a well contested game with Spain getting the lead early through Yeremy Pino. Italy equalised quickly with Ciro Immobile converting from the spot. Despite dominating possession Spain failed to create many clear-cut chances but they looked fresher. In the final minutes of normal time, Joselu found space in the box to score the winner which took them to the final.

Spain vs Italy UEFA Nations League 2023 Semifinal Result

Spain book their place in the final! 🇪🇸🙌#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/VB0BmmqMVz — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 15, 2023

