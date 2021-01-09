Granada vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Barcelona will aim to extend their seven-match unbeaten streak in La Liga 2020-21 when they visit Granda for their next league fixture on January 9 (Saturday). Barcelona have not lost in La Liga since the shock defeat to Cadiz on November 29. They have also found some form of late and have won both of their last two away matches. Their opponents Granada have lost two in their last three but are unbeaten in three home encounters across all competitions.

Barcelona are currently placed fourth in the points table with 31 points after 17 rounds. They are still seven points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who also have two games in hand. Granada have played a game less than their next opponents and are seventh in the standings with 24 points. Both teams are missing a number of stars for this mid-week clash.

When is Granada vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Granada vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Nuevo de Los Carmenes Stadium. The match will take place on January 09, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is set to begin from 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Granada vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, TV channels in India does not hold the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21. So, the Granada vs Barcelona match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Granada vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Granada vs Barcelona for free.

