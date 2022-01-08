Barcelona have stabilised after a horror start to the 2021/22 season and are right back in the UEFA Champions League qualifying race. Despite plenty of injuries and absentees due to COVID 19, the Catalonians have marched on to fifth, just 2 points shy of third-placed Real Betis. This upward march has a lot to do with the grit and determination shown by Xavi and his squad to try and help restore the season for the club. Although the title race is over for them, they will look to finish the season as high as they possibly can in the points table. Opponents Granada are 13th in the table but are without a defeat in their last five matches. Granada versus Barcelona will be streamed on the Voot Select app from 11:00 PM IST. Philippe Coutinho Joins Aston Villa From Barcelona on Season-Long Loan Deal

German Sanchez, Alberto Soro and Ruben Rochina are the players missing out for Granada due to covid with Santiago Arias and Neyder Lozano injured. Alex Collado, who is at Granada on loan from Barcelona, is ineligible to play against his parent club. Luis Maximiano is the man in goal for the hosts and could be kept busy by the Barcelona attackers. Jorge Molina is the lone man up top with Granada putting a five-man midfield in a defensive setup.

Barcelona will continue to be without a host of big names with the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Sergi Roberto and Martin Brathwaite all missing. New signing Ferran Torres is not yet registered and is ineligible to play. Phillipe Coutinho has joined Aston Villa on loan. Skipper Sergio Busquets plays in central midfield where he will be flanked by Gavi and Nico. Luuk de Jong will be high on confidence heading into the clash after scoring the winner against Mallorca.

When is Granada vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

The Granada vs Barcelona clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on January 08, 2022 (Saturday) at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes in Granada. The match has a scheduled time of 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Granada vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Granada vs Barcelona live action on their television sets as they are likely to telecast the game.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Granada vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into the Voot Select app and website to watch the live streaming of the Granada vs Barcelona clash.

Granada have looked good in the recent past but Barcelona might sneak in a 0-1 win, continuing their winning run.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2022 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).