The season is done for this year and now it's the time for awards to the best performers of the season. The Golden Boot 2020-21 is given to the best performer of the team who has scored the most number of goals in Europe's top five leagues. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Rober Lewandowski were the obvious names who would make it to the cut. Talking particularly about Messi and Ronaldo, the two are inching towards the end of their careers, but both have shown no signs of ageing so far. In this article, we shall have a look at the Golden Boot Winner for the 2020-21 season. Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With Most Valuable Player of the Year Award Amid Transfer Rumours.

EPL 2020-21: Harry Kane

While there are rumours of Harry Kane making an exit from Tottenham Hotspurs, the English captain ended the season on a high note. Harry Kane scored 23 goals this season and is all set to collect the gong for the third time in his career.

Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiani Ronaldo's team might have been knocked out in the UCL 2020-21 in the Round of 16, but that does not stop him from being the top goal-scorer for his side. CR7 finished the season with 29 goals in Serie A 2020-21 for Juventus amid transfer rumours.

La Liga 2020-21: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is also linked to Manchester City for a while now. Despite the odds this season, the Barcelona captain put his best foot forward and ended the season on a high note. He scored 30 goals in the season and went on to become the top scorer of La Liga 2020-21.

Bundesliga 2020-21: Robert Lewandowski

With 41 goals this season, Robert Lewandowski had been blazing guns this season. The Bayern Munich forward has become the top goal scorer in Europe.

Ligue 1 2020-21: Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been creating ripples with his performance this season. The PSG forward has scored 27 goals this season.

After this season, there could be big changes with teams as the transfer market is buzzing with rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane making a move from their respective teams.

