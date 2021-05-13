Real Madrid (RM) will travel to take in Granada (GRD) in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The GRD vs RM clash will be played at the Los Carmenes Stadium in Granada on May 13, 2021 (late Thursday night). Zinedine Zidane’s team will be looking to keep the pressure on rivals Atletico with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for GRD vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. Real Madrid Sweats it Out For La Liga 2021 Match Against Granada as the Title Race Still Remains Open.

Real Madrid are currently third in the table and will be looking to keep the pressure on Atletico Madrid heading into the final stretch of the season. Zinedine Zidane has a number of injury concerns to deal with, mainly in the defence and will hope that his makeshift choices can do the job. Meanwhile, Granada will look to take points off yet another giant after losing consecutive games following their win over Barcelona. UEFA Opens Formal Investigation Into Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus' Involvement in Super League.

GRD vs RM, La Liga 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois (RM) must be the keeper.

GRD vs RM, La Liga 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Eder Militao (RM), Nacho (RM), Foulquier (GRD) must be the defenders.

GRD vs RM, La Liga 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Luka Modric (RM), Marco Asensio (RM), Casemiro (RM), Darwin Machis (GRD) must be the midfielders.

GRD vs RM, La Liga 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Karim Benzema (RM), Jorge Molina (GRD), Roberto Soldado (GRD) must be the forwards.

GRD vs RM, La Liga 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Courtois (RM), Eder Militao (RM), Nacho (RM), Foulquier (GRD), Luka Modric (RM), Marco Asensio (RM), Casemiro (RM), Darwin Machis (GRD), Karim Benzema (RM), Jorge Molina (GRD), Roberto Soldado (GRD).

Karim Benzema (RM) must be the captain of your GRD vs RM Dream11 Fantasy Team while Roberto Soldado (GRD) can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2021 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).