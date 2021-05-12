With Barcelona dropping points against Levante, the La Liga 2021 title race is still open. Thus Real Madrid is sweating it out ahead of the game against Granade. The pictures of the team sweating it out in the stadium were shared on their social media account. The match will be held on May 14, 2021, at 1.30 am. Real Madrid enters the game with a 2-2 draw against Sevilla FC thus they also missed out on an opportunity to lead the points table and walk away with the title. Ronald Koeman Doubtful About Barcelona Clinching La Liga 2021 Title After 3-3 Draw Against Levante, Says ‘Now, it's Very Difficult’.

The visiting team has a few roaster issues. Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy and Alvaro Odriozola are the ones who will miss out on the match. For Granada, Carlos Neva is still sidelined due to injury for Granada, thus, Dimitri Foulquier could fill in at the left-back head of Quini. The Los Blancos have won their last five encounters. The last time, in the reverse fixture when the two teams met each other, Zinedine Zidane had won the game 2-0.

Now, let's have a look at the pictures shared by Real Madrid below:

Another one:

Real Madrid players preparing:

Check out the predicted XI for Real Madrid below:

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois, Marcelo, Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema

Real Madrid could step into the game with a 4-3-3 formation. All the sporting pundits are predicting Real Madrid winning the game by 2-0. This is a good opportunity for the team to clinch a win and top the table.

