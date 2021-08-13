The Harry Kane transfer saga seems to continue for now with Manchester City now reportedly readying a bid of £127m (€150m) to sign the striker. Kane has earlier stated his wish to compete for titles and win trophies, something that he hasn't quite achieved at Tottenham so far. He has been prolific for the North London side, winning the golden boot last season as well but has failed to find any major support from the team. Spurs finished seventh last season in the Premier League after Kane had reportedly made it known to the Tottenham board about his willingness to leave the club and pursue other challenges elsewhere. Despite City's desire to have Kane in their ranks and the player's wish to leave, Tottenham have been adamant about not letting the England striker leave. But Manchester City's repeated pursuit of Kane might just end up being successful. Harry Kane Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur Star Set To Return To Training Amid Manchester City Links

City's interest in Kane was confirmed by their manager Pep Guardiola himself as he said, "If Tottenham don’t want to negotiate, it’s finished. If they are open to negotiate, I think not just Man City but many clubs in the world want to try to sign him.” The Premier League champions recently acquired the services of Jack Grealish for a whopping amount of £100m from Aston Villa. Should they succeed at luring Kane to the Etihad Stadium, he might just end up being their most expensive player.

The 28-year old striker, who still has three years left on his contract, feels that he would be allowed to leave Tottenham this summer but Daniel Levy and co appear to be unwilling to part with their star player. This transfer is shaping up to be interesting and could have an impact on the Premier League season this year.

Kane recently missed Spurs training, which fuelled rumours of him joining City but he himself has confessed that he wouldn't refuse to train. He is currently set to return to training provided he tests negative for COVID-19. He is also likely to be part of Tottenham's squad in their opening Premier League game against Manchester City.

