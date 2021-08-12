Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham Hotspur has been one of the major talking points of the summer transfer window. The Spurs captain has been linked with a move away from the North London outfit after asking for a transfer. However, with the English striker’s future still unresolved, the forward will join the team training session by the end of the week. Manchester City Receive Huge Boost As Tottenham Hotspur Sanction Forward's Move.

According to Sky Sports, Harry Kane will return to Tottenham Hotspur training on Friday after returning negative coronavirus tests. The Spurs captain has been isolating since returning from holidays following the Euros and after undergoing his mandatory day-five PCR Test, will join new manager Nuno Espirito Santo and the squad for preparations of the new season.

Harry Kane had been staying at Spurs' training ground hotel, The Lodge, since Saturday after returning to the UK from the Bahamas, via Florida. He is required to undergo a period of self-isolation before returning to training, two days prior to Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League season opener against Manchester City, a club that has been tipped as the Englishman’s next possible destination.

Harry Kane was expected to join pre-season training on August 2 and many reports suggested that the Spurs skipper missed the preparations in order to force a move away, however, the striker has denied any such allegations, insisting that his late return was planned.

Harry Kane has three years left on his current contract with Tottenham Hotspur and despite requesting a transfer, chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant on letting go of his star. When asked if the Englishman will start against Manchester City, new manager Nuno Santo said ‘All the players in the squad that works on a daily basis will be options for us, then it's up to us to decide.’

