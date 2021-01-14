Lionel Messi was absent from the final playing XI of Barcelona for the game against Real Sociedad. The Supercopa de Espana match due to an injury. The game was held at the Estadio Nuevo Arcángel and Messi was watching the game from sidelines. The interesting tie ended with 1-1 tie at the final whistle and the game headed on to penalties. The Catalans won the game 3-2 on penalties and have made way into the finals of the tournament. Post which Barcelona shared a video of the winning scenes and Messi was seen clapping for the team. Lionel Messi Injury Update: Ronald Koeman Unsure About Barcelona Captain’s Fitness for Supercopa de Espana 2021.

He stepped on to the field and applauded for the team as they won the match by 3-2. Ousmane Dembele, Miralem Pjanic, and Ricard Puig were the ones who were successful in scoring penalties and led the team to a 3-2 win. Antoine Greizmann and Frankie de Jong were the ones who were unsuccessful in scoring penalties. Now, let's have a look at the post by Barcelona.

Barcelona has now made way into the finals of the tournament. The Catalan Giants could face Real Madrid or Athletico Bilboa in the finals which will be held on Sunday. It is unclear if Messi will feature in the finals of the tournament as Ronald Koeman is still unsure for the match.

