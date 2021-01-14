Last night during the Supercopa de Espana 2021 match against Real Sociedad at the Estadio Nuevo Arcángel, Lionel Messi was ruled out of the tie due to an injury. The Argentine was not included in the playing XI due to some discomfort. He even sat out of the training session ahead of the match. Now, Barcelona team manager Ronald Koeman is quite unsure of Messi's fitness in the Supercopa de Espana finals which will be held on Sunday. Koeman address the press about his fitness update. Barcelona won the game on penalties on 3-2. Lionel Messi Crowned Playmaker of the Decade, Cristiano Ronaldo NOT Among Top 10 (Check Full List).

During the presser, Koeman said that he was extremely proud of the way the team played the match. He further emphasised that team Real Sociedad had their chances in the game and the match was won on penalties. While speaking about Messi fitness he explained that one will have to wait and watch. "I know Real [Sociedad] had their chances like us. We just managed to win after the penalties. Regarding Leo, we must wait the next days to know whether he is able to play," he said during the conference.

Talking about the match, Frenkie de Jong had scored a goal at the 39th minute of the match. Barcelona dominated the possession by 63 per cent, whereas, the rest 37 per cent was handled by the hosts. The Catalan Giants took 18 shots out of which five were on target. Whereas, the hosts took 17 shots out of which seven ended up being on target.

