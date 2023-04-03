After a wait of three years, Hero Super Cup is finally returning for its third edition. The Qualifying stage of the tournament will start on Monday, April 3 and will run until April 6. Finally, the main tournament will run between April 8-25. EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode and Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri will be hosting all the matches. All eleven teams of the Indian Super League 2022-23 have already qualified for the tournament. Meanwhile, the I-League 2022-23 champions RoudGlass Punjab have also directly qualified for the tournament. Four more teams from I-League will join these 12 teams to make it a 16-team competition. The winner of the competition will face Gokualm Kerala FC (I-League 2021-22 champion) in a playoff to qualify for the group stage of the next edition of the AFC Cup. You can download the full schedule of Hero Super Cup 2023 in PDF format in here.

Four groups have been already formed. In Group A of Super Cup 2023, Bengaluru FC have been drawn alongside Kerala Blasters FC, RoundGlass Punjab FC and the winner of qualifier 1. Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC, East Bengal FC and the winner of qualifier 3 are in Group B. ISL 2022-23 champions ATK Mohun Bagan will face FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC and the winner of qualifier 2 in Group C. Finally in the Group D, Mumbai City FC will take on Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United FC and the winner of qualifier 4. The schedule of this tournament has been finally announced. Read more to get the full schedule of Hero Indian Super Cup 2023.

Hero Super Cup 2022-23 Full Schedule

Date Match Time (In IST) Venue April 3 Rajasthan United FC vs NEROCA FC (Qualifying Playoff) 8:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium April 5 Sreenidi Deccan vs Winner of Qualification Playoff (Qualifier 1) 5:00 PM EMS Corporation Stadium April 5 Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan SC (Qualifier 2) 8:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium April 6 TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC (Qualifier 3) 5:00 PM EMS Corporation Stadium April 6 Real Kashmir FC vs Churchill Brothers (Qualifier 4) 8:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium April 8 Bengaluru FC vs Winner of Qualifier 1 5:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium April 8 Kerala Blasters vs RoundGlass Punjab 8:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium April 9 Hyderabad FC vs Winner of Qualifier 3 5:30 PM Payyanad Stadium April 9 Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC 8:30 PM Payyanad Stadium April 10 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Winner of Qualifier 2 5:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium April 10 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC 8:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium April 11 Mumbai City FC vs Winner of Qualifier 4 5:30 PM Payyanad Stadium April 11 Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC 8:30 PM Payyanad Stadium April 12 Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Kerala Blasters 5:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium April 12 RoundGlass Punjab vs Bengaluru FC 8:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium April 13 Winner of Qualifier 3 vs Odisha FC 5:30 PM Payyanad Stadium April 13 East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC 8:30 PM Payyanad Stadium April 14 Winner of Qualifier 2 vs FC Goa 5:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium April 14 Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan 8:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium April 15 Winner of Qualifier 4 vs Chennaiyin FC 5:30 PM Payyanad Stadium April 15 NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC 8:30 PM Payyanad Stadium April 16 RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Winner of Qualifier 1 5:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium April 16 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 8:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium April 17 East Bengal FC vs Winner of Qualifier 3 5:30 PM Payyanad Stadium April 17 Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC 8:30 PM Payyanad Stadium April 18 Jamshedpur FC vs Winner of Qualifier 2 5:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium April 18 ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa 8:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium April 19 NorthEast United FC vs Winner of Qualifier 4 5:30 PM Payyanad Stadium April 19 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC 8:30 PM Payyanad Stadium April 21 Winner of Group A vs Winner of Group C (Semifinal 1) 8:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium April 22 Winner of Group B vs Winner of Group D (Semifinal 2) 8:30 PM Payyanad Stadium April 25 Winner of Semifinal 1 vs Winner of Semifinal 2 (Final) 8:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium

The top four teams of each group will qualify for the semifinal stage. The champion of group A will face the champion of C in semifinal 1. Meanwhile, the winner of group B will take on the winner of group D in the semifinal 2. Finally, the winners of these two semifinals will lock horns in the final for the Hero Super Cup 2022-23 trophy. This will be a huge opportunity for a lot of youngsters who might get more game time during the tournament.

